Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 26,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,292% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.