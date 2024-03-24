Papa John’s International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,890 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 462% compared to the typical volume of 1,583 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

