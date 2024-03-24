Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,038.50

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,038.50 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,038.50 ($13.22), with a volume of 66149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.14).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 976.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 946.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,339.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

