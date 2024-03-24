PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

