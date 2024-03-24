Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.