Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 110,645.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 946,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

