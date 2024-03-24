Peter Orlowsky Sells 22,579 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
