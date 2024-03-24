PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISD opened at $12.95 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

