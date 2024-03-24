Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $174.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.45, with a volume of 2059685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.
PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 834,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
