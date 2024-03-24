Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 26.65 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 529.20 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 614.20 ($7.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 415 ($5.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.85).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

