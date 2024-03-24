Piper Sandler Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $525.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $560.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

