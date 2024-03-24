PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSK. Raymond James cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

TSE PSK opened at C$25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$20.41 and a 12 month high of C$26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

