PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$6.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.15.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
