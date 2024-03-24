ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProFrac in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ACDC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

