Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

