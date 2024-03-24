ProSomnus (OSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. ProSomnus has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ProSomnus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

