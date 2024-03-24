Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.01.

Insider Activity

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

