Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.05. Psychemedics shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 14,916 shares changing hands.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Psychemedics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

