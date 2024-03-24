PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.53.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

