PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

