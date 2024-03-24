PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

