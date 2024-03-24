PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 37,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.