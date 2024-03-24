Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

PRPL opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 683,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 162,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $302,000. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 113.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

