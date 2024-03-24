Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.
