Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

