Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

