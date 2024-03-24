Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Allegiant Travel Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.