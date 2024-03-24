Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $85.53 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

