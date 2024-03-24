Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Zacks Research

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.