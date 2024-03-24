Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Reduced by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

SIG stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.