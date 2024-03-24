Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

