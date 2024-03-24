Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.5 %

SHOO opened at $41.14 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.