Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $197.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.