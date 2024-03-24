Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.18 on Friday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

