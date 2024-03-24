Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $142.95 on Friday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75. The stock has a market cap of $994.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

