Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 25,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 32,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

