Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.80

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 26581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.30 ($1.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QLT

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,543.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.