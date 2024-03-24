Raymond James Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$57.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDGI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.73. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$50.19.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

