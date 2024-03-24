Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.98 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in IAMGOLD by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

