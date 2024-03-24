Raymond James Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.65.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

