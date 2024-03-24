RealReal (REAL) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 112 529 454 6 2.32

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.29%. Given RealReal’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.13 RealReal Competitors $1.84 billion $18.66 million 9.84

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

