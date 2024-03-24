Redwire Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Redwire in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE RDW opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 177,689 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

