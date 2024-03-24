Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for StoneCo Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for StoneCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for StoneCo’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

