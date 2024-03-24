Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.52). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,328 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

