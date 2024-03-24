Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $38.93 on Friday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,056,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

