Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

