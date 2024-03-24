Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading Down 2.1%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $320.00 and last traded at $320.00. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.93.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

