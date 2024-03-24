Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after buying an additional 660,486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,713,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 512,627 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

