Rohan Sivaram Sells 588 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $18,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,725,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $232,573.10.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,276,000 after purchasing an additional 647,251 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.