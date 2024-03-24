Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.33. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

